'India Won't Hesitate To Attack Enemies On Foreign Soil,': Rajnath Singh

75 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rajnath Singh said India wants to maintain a friendly relationship with its neighbour Pakistan. New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said India has shown it can attack its enemies not only on its soil, but also in foreign territory, if need be.



"A few months ago, Pakistan, in an act of cowardice, attacked and martyred 17 of our jawans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consulted all of us on this serious issue, and the Indian Army entered the Pakistani area and killed the militants," Mr Singh said at a public meeting in Lucknow.



"India's image in the world has become that of a strong nation and we have given a strong message to the world that we can attack our enemies not only on our soil, but also in their territory," he said.



Rajnath Singh said India wants to maintain a friendly relationship with its neighbour. "But Pakistan is not mending its ways," he said.



Mr Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's economy is moving ahead at a fast pace. "..and now even the global economists and experts accept this," he said.



Rajnath Singh was addressing the meeting of 'Bharatiya Railway Maal Godaam Shramik Sangh' today.



He said he would take up the issues and problems of the railway labourers with higher authorities.



