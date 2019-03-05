Top Surveillance System Deployed Along India-Bangladesh Border In Assam

Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates a surveillance system of the BSF in Assam

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today inaugurated an advanced electronic surveillance system along the 61-km India-Bangladesh border in Dhubri district of Assam to tackle cross-border crimes and provide respite to BSF personnel from round-the-clock patrolling.

Addressing a press meet, Mr Singh said the new project, under the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), will equip the unfenced areas along the riverine border with sensors, enabling the troops to take prompt action against intrusion.

"The BOLD-QIT (Border Electronically Dominated QRT Interception Technique) project will cover the entire span of river Brahmaputra in Dhubri with data network generated by microwave communication, OFC cables, day and night surveillance cameras and intrusion-detection system," Mr Singh said after inaugurating the project.

These modern gadgets provide feeds to the BSF control rooms along the border and enable the paramilitary force's quick reaction teams to thwart any possibility of illegal border crossing and crimes.

Noting that the Border Security Force (BSF) is responsible for safeguarding of the 4,096-km-long International Border with Bangladesh, Rajnath Singh said, "At places, where it is not possible to erect a border fence due to the geographical barriers, this BOLD-QIT will prove effective. The implementation of this project will not just help the BSF crack a whip on cross-border crimes, but provide respite to the troops from round-the-clock human surveillance."

The 61-km border in Dhubri district, where the Brahmaputra enters Bangladesh, comprises vast stretches of sand bank and innumerable river channels, making vigilance a daunting task for the BSF, especially during the rainy season.

Talking about a border project in West Bengal, the Home Minister said, "The state government there had assured us about a year back that it would acquire land. But that has not happened so far and work got delayed."

Mr Singh said he inaugurated two smart fencing pilot projects, spanning 5 km each, on India-Pakistan border in September last year.

On whether the facility will be extended along the entire India-Bangladesh border, Mr Singh said, "It will take time, but a system such as BOLD-QIT system should be adopted along the Indo-Bangla border as well as the LoC (Line of Control) in Jammu and Kashmir."