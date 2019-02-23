Rajnath Singh Appeals To People Of Arunachal Pradesh To Remain Calm

Mr Singh also spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who briefed him about the prevailing situation in the border state.

All India | | Updated: February 23, 2019 16:51 IST
New Delhi: 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to remain calm and maintain peace in the wake of ongoing protests in certain parts of the state against the proposals to grant permanent resident certificates to six tribal communities.

He also spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who briefed him about the prevailing situation in the border state.

"HM Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri @PemaKhanduBJP over the phone and discussed the prevailing situation and ongoing protest in certain parts of the state," the Home Ministry tweeted.

"Home Minister has urged the people to remain calm and maintain peace in the state," the tweet added. 

People in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh have been protesting after the state government announced that it was considering issuing permanent resident certificates (PRCs) to six communities living in Namsai and Changlang districts.

The six communities are Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis, Mishings and Gorkhas. Most of these communities are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam. 

