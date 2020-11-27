Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: Supreme Court Extends Perarivalan's Parole By A Week

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991.

The Supreme Court today extended the parole of AG Perarivalan, serving a life term in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, by a week for medical treatment. This is the second time in recent weeks that his parole has been extended by the top court.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had given parole to Mr Perarivalan till November 23, which was extended by a week by the Supreme Court.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat today said that an interlocutory application has been filed by the petitioner seeking an extension of parole by 90 days on grounds of ailment and need for surgical intervention, PTI reported.

In view of the submissions of senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan, appearing for Mr Perarivalan, and advocate Balaji Srinivasan, representing Tamil Nadu, his parole was extended by one week from Friday, the report said.

"Any medical facility that Perarivalan needs, he would be taken to CMC Vellore. State of Tamil Nadu shall provide necessary escort. After one week he shall be taken to jail," the bench said, according to PTI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) had last week submitted that it had nothing to do with the release of the convict as the Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, had to take a call.

The Tamil Nadu government's recommendation to release all seven convicts in the 1991 assassination case, including Mr Perarivalan, is pending with Governor Purohit.

In January, the Supreme Court will decide on Mr Perarivalan's plea seeking permanent release and may even ask the Governor to decide on the state government's recommendation.