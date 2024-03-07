Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict In High Court For Passport For UK Travel

Nalini told the court she wants to live with her daughter in the UK (File)

S Nalini, one of the convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order from the central and state governments to allow her husband Murugan to appear for an interview to obtain a passport to travel to the UK and live with his daughter there.

In the petition filed in this regard, Ms Nalini mentioned that while the Supreme Court has released all seven people, her husband Murugan has been kept in a special camp in Trichy since he is a citizen of Sri Lanka.

Ms Nalini and Murugan were released from jail following the Supreme Court order on November 12, 2022.

As she wants to live with her daughter who lives in London, she mentioned that she and her husband have applied for passports to travel to all countries and were called for an interview on January 30, 2024.

She mentioned that her interview was completed but her husband could not attend the interview when called by the Sri Lankan Consulate.

As two people have already died in a month due to the bad conditions in the camp, she said in the petition that she wants to join her daughter before anything happens to her husband.

So, she has requested the central and state governments to allow her husband to go to the Sri Lankan Consulate in Chennai for the interview.

In the petition, she has also requested to order the police to provide adequate security if required.

The bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Sundar Mohan at Madras High Court is hearing the plea.

Justice Sundar Mohan announced that he would recuse himself from hearing the case.

Subsequently, the registration department has been directed to obtain the Chief Justice's approval for listing Ms Nalini's case in another session.

Nalini Sriharan, one of the six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who was released in November 2022, told ANI, "I am thankful to the people of Tamil Nadu who supported me for the last 32 years."

The country's longest-serving woman prisoner serving a life sentence, Ms Nalini was released from the Vellore jail following an order from the Supreme Court, freeing all six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran, in the case.

