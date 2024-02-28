Rajiv Gandhi Case Convict Dies At Chennai Hospital. He Was Freed In 2022

Santhan was set free by the Supreme Court in 2022 (Representational)

Santhan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who was later released by the Supreme Court, died at a Chennai hospital this morning due to liver failure.

Santhan died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Medical College in Chennai where he was being treated for a liver disease.

"Santhan died due to liver failure,” E Theranirajan, Dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, told NDTV.

"An autopsy will be conducted. Legal arrangements are underway for the body to be sent to Sri Lanka," he added.

He was set free by the Supreme Court in 2022 after he served over 20 years of jail term in connection with the killing of the former prime minister in 1991.

Santhan, a Sri Lankan national, had been staying at the Special Camp in Trichy along with three others convicts since their release. He had to be deported to Sri Lanka.