"Never Aspired To Become Chief Minister, Only Want Change": Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, 69, made the statement during a press meet at a five-star hotel in Chennai.

Superstar Rajinikanth today said he has "never aspired to become the Chief Minister" and that he "only want change". His statements come ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election next year and almost after two years since he first announced the timeline for his party's launch.

The actor said his proposal includes appointing an "educated and compassionate youngster" as the Chief Minister.

"I have never thought of the Chief Minister's post. I only want a change in politics... If change in politics and government does not happen now, it will never happen," Rajinikanth, 69, said in Tamil at a press meet at a five-star hotel in Chennai.

"There were two stalwarts in our politics, one was Jayalalithaa and one was Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi). People voted for them but now, there is a vacuum. Now, we need to create a new movement to bring change," he said. "There will be different heads for party and possible government headed by it," he added.

Last week, he had said he is disappointed about one thing, after his meeting with district secretaries of his Rajini Makkal Mandram (Rajini People's Forum). Without divulging much, he said, "We discussed many issues. Personally, I am disappointed about one thing. I shall tell when the time comes."

The superstar had said he would launch his party ahead of the 2021 state polls.

The 2021 polls would be the first without icons Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa and would be an acid test for Chief Minister E Palaniswami's leadership. He was catapulted to power after Jayalalithaa died.

In November last year, both Rajinikanth and actor-politician Kamal Hassan had indicated their willingness to work together politically, triggering speculation that they could turn the Tamil Nadu assembly elections into a blockbuster of sorts.

In 1996, Rajinikanth's signature line that "Even God can't save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa won elections" enabled the DMK's alliance to sweep the assembly election.

DMK chief MK Stalin too is aggressively working to win the Chief Minister's chair. He has consolidated his position as a performing party chief by leading the party to a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections and for a good win in local body polls recently.