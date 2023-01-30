Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi Appointed As Drugs Controller General Of India

Dr VG Somani was appointed as the Drugs Controller General of India in the month of August 2019.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended the name of Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi as the new Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Last week, the UPSC conducted interviews for the appointment of the DCGI, with the top contenders being Dr. VG Somani, Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, and Dr Jai Prakash.

Earlier, ANI reported that the final name would be announced soon. On November 11, last year, Dr VG Somani's term as DCGI was extended for three months, coming into effect on November 16, 2022. This was done for the second time, as he had also gotten an extension in the month of August 2022.

Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, issued the circular regarding the extension of DCGI for a further period of three months. Dr VG Somani was appointed as the Drugs Controller General of India in the month of August 2019.

DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which is responsible for ensuring the quality of drug supply across the country. It also has the authority to give approval to new drugs and regulate clinical trials.

