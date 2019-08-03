Rajasthan, UP Blocks Finalised For Pilot Launch of Cash Transfer Scheme

Children below the age of 6 will get Rs 8 per day under the conditional cash transfer scheme

Two block areas each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have been finalised for pilot launch of the conditional cash transfer scheme, which seeks to replace the take-home ration for pregnant women and lactating mothers and children below the age of 6, sources have said.

In Rajasthan, Chaksu block in Jaipur district and Kishanganj block in Ajmer district have been selected, while in Uttar Pradesh, Chinhat block in Lucknow district and Khairabad block in Sitapur district have been finalised, the sources said.

Under the scheme, children below the age of six will get Rs 8 per day, and pregnant women and lactating mothers will be given Rs 9.50 per day from the anganwadis or child care centres.

The decision was taken at a review meeting of "Poshan Abhiyan" or National Nutrition Mission in which representatives from Women and Child Development Ministry, NITI Aayog, the Panchayati Raj and New and Renewable Energy ministries and the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare were present.

The conditional cash transfer scheme was first recommended to the Women and Child Development (WCD Ministry) by the National Council for Nutrition.

The NITI Aayog had recommended initiating the scheme in a few areas on pilot basis to test if cash transfers could replace the provision of take-home rations to plug the leakages in distributing through the corruption-ridden public distribution system.

A draft protocol for following the cash transfer scheme has been prepared by Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"The protocol for (conditional cash transfer) CCT is being finalised by a committee constituted by NITI Aayog under the Indian Council of Medical Research," a source said.

