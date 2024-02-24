Rajasthan Teacher Suspended For 'Disrespecting' Goddess Saraswati

The suspension was announced by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar.

A government school teacher, posted in Rajasthan's Baran district, has been suspended for disrespecting Goddess Saraswati and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Saturday.

Primary school teacher Hemlata Bairwa was suspended on Friday following an order by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, they said.

"Some people give weightage to themselves so much, their 'chaal' (working style) is not yet gone and they ask what is the contribution of Goddess Saraswati in school, whoever has said so in this area, I suspend him/her," Mr Dilawar had said addressing a public gathering during his tour in Kishanganj area in Baran district on Thursday.

A day after the minister's announcement in public, the district education (elementary) officer of Baran on Friday issued order for suspension of Prabodhak level 1 teacher, Hemlata Bairwa, posted at government primary school at Lakdai village in Kishanganj area in Baran district in view of under-consideration of disciplinary action against her.

However, the official at Baran district education department claimed the suspension order was issued after an initial inquiry into hurting and provoking religious sentiments against the teacher was over.

In an initial inquiry into the controversy over placing Goddess Saraswati's picture on stage at a Republic Day function in the government primary school at Lakadia in Kishanganj area, the teacher was found responsible for hurting and provoking religious sentiments of local people and, on the basis of that, order for her suspension was issued on Friday, Baran district education (elementary) officer Piyush Kumar Sharma told PTI on Saturday morning.

Mr Sharma added the teacher was also ordered to register her attendance at the directorate, elementary education, Bikaner, during this period.

The teacher could have averted the controversy and allowed the Republic Day function to go on smoothly, simply by agreeing with the locals and placing Goddess Saraswati's picture, but instead she hurt the sentiments and provoked the locals, the officer said.

A dispute had erupted between the primary teacher and other villagers during the Republic Day function in the school on January 26 this year. Ms Bairwa refused to put the picture of Goddess Saraswati on stage at the function along with photos of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhim Rao Ambedkar despite local villagers insisting that it be done.

The teacher further provoked the locals saying Goddess Saraswati contributed nothing to school and education.

On Thursday, two other government teachers were suspended and an inquiry was initiated against a third female teacher, all from a government senior secondary school in Sangod area of Kota district for their alleged involvement in 'Love Jihad' and ties with banned Islamic outfits.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)