Rajasthan Student Dies By Suicide, Landlord Gets Heart-Attack On Seeing Body: Cops

A class 10 student died by suicide due to exam pressure in Rajasthan's Dholpur district while his landlord died of a heart attack after seeing the body hanging, police said Thursday.

The incident took place at Madhavanand colony in Dholpur where Pushpendra Rajput (17) lived as a tenant and studied in a private school, police said.

He had returned from his village on Wednesday and died by suicide in the night, police said.

One of the family members of the landlord, identified as Bahadur Singh (70), saw him dead in the room and screamed for help. When Mr Singh saw the body, his health suddenly deteriorated and he collapsed, police said.

"A suicide note has been recovered from the student's room. The landlord apparently died of a heart attack after seeing the body hanging in the room. Bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary," Nihalganj Station House Officer Vijay Meena said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem. A case has been registered under CrPc section , police added.

