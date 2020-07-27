Rajasthan Political Crisis Updates: Top Court To Hear Speaker's Plea Challenging High Court Order On Rebel MLAs Today

Rajasthan Political Crisis: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stop the Rajasthan High Court from announcing its decision on Friday on a petition by Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs challenging disqualification notices served to them for defying the Congress party.

Rajasthan Political Crisis: The Supreme court will hear the issue today.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing on a petition filed by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi against the rebel MLAs led by now-sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot who engineered a revolt against the Ashok Gehlot government. The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stop the Rajasthan High Court from announcing its decision on Friday on a petition by Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs challenging disqualification notices served to them for defying the Congress party. The Rajasthan Speaker, who served the notices last week, had argued that the rebels cannot petition the High Court at this stage. The Rajasthan High Court's ruling will, however, be subject to the final order of the Supreme Court, which will take up the case today. 

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party has issued a whip to all its six MLAs in Rajasthan to vote against the Congress if a floor test happens to check the strength of the Ashok Gehlot government. Mr Gehlot has been struggling to keep his government afloat after a rebellion by Sachin Pilot and MLAs loyal to him.

Here are the Live updates on Rajasthan Political Crisis:

Jul 27, 2020 08:00 (IST)
Vote Against Congress In Rajasthan Assembly: Mayawati's Party To 6 MLAs

The Bahujan Samaj Party has issued a whip to all its six MLAs in Rajasthan to vote against the Congress if a floor test happens to check the strength of the Ashok Gehlot government. Mr Gehlot has been struggling to keep his government afloat after a rebellion by Sachin Pilot and MLAs loyal to him. Read Here
Jul 27, 2020 07:59 (IST)
Congress To Withdraw Case From Top Court? Party Divided On Rajasthan

The Congress is divided over pursuing the Rajasthan case legally in the Supreme Court, sources told NDTV a day before the court is expected to hear the matter. A section wants the Congress to pull its petition out of court and handle the matter politically. These leaders, sources said, feel the crisis should be dealt with politically. Others are keen to keep up the engagement in court. The final decision has been left to the party high command, sources said.
