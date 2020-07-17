Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: Sachin Pilot Takes Congress To Court; He Has 'Gone To A Point Of No Return', Says Party

achin Pilot alleges that the chief minister undermined, humiliated him constantly. (File photo)

Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels have challenged in the Rajasthan High Court a move to disqualify them as MLAs. The Sachin Pilot camp are being represented by Mukul Rohatgi and Harish Salve, both top government lawyers in BJP regimes, in court. The Congress has fielded one of its sharpest legal experts, Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

By approaching the court, Sachin Pilot has "gone to a point of no return", the Congress said. Mr Pilot has not reacted positively to the Gandhi's outreach to him - sources said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reached out to him four times, while her brother Rahul Gandhi has also been in touch with him, but through emissaries.

Meanwhile, an ally of the BJP -- which is accused of helping Sachin Pilot --has alleged that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the BJP's most prominent leader in the state, is trying to help Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has called up Congress MLAs close to her and asked them to support Ashok Gehlot. She has called each and every Jat MLA in Sikar and Nagaur and asked them to keep distance from Sachin Pilot, I have proof of this," tweeted Hanuman Beniwal, who represents Nagaur in parliament.

Ashok Gehlot has 109 MLAs on his side. The Chief Minister needs 101 MLAs to vote for him in the assembly to retain power.

Mr Pilot, on the other hand, claims at least 20 MLAs are with him. Some 16 were seen at a hotel in Manesar near Delhi, which has been the base station for Congress rebels.

The BJP has 73 MLAs and needs around 30 more to topple the government.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi on Thursday said Sachin Pilot had indeed called him up to seek his advice before taking the legal route regarding the Congress notice for disqualification of the rebel MLAs.

Mr Pilot had approached the court on Thursday, where he sought that the Speaker's notice to him and his 18 colleagues be struck down. He also asked that the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, commonly known as the Anti-Defection law under which the disqualification notice was sent, be scrapped. (Read full details here

