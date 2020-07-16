Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: Not Joining BJP, Says Sachin Pilot; Congress Asks Him To Prove His Claim

Rahul Gandhi is "keen on keeping the doors open for Sachin Pilot", say sources. (File photo)

Having secured its government in Rajasthan, the Congress on Wednesday asked rebel Sachin Pilot to reject the hospitality of the Haryana government and come back to Jaipur to prove his claim that he did not want to go with the Bharatiya Janata Party. "Stop accepting the hospitality of the BJP in Haryana immediately, prove your intentions," said the party, referring to rebel MLAs camping at two hotels in Gurugram near Delhi. The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to reel in these MLAs with offers of money and posts.

Meanwhile, sources told NDTV that Rahul Gandhi is "keen on keeping the doors open for Sachin Pilot", hours after the rebel leader declared that he was not joining the BJP and rumors were spread to "malign him with the Gandhis". The Congress has also reined in Ashok Gehlot, asking him to tone down his statements against his former deputy, the sources said. The admonition, though, came much after Mr Gehlot claimed he had proof of Mr Pilot's horse trading with the BJP. Rahul Gandhi has had no direct contact with Mr Pilot yet, though he has spoken to him through emissaries once over the weekend, Congress sources said. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had touched base with him thrice.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp claims he has the support of 106 MLAs in the 200-member assembly. Mr Gehlot needs 101 votes to stay in power. Before Sachin Pilot's rebellion, the Congress had the support of 122 MLAs.

