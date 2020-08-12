Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: Sachin Pilot Returns To Jaipur, Ashok Gehlot In Jaisalmer

Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur to a cold reception from his former boss. (FILE)

Congress leader Sachin Pilot was back in Rajasthan on Tuesday after ending his month-long revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. After his return, Mr Pilot said he had "no hard feelings" and was no longer part of the state government but he expected the "head of the family" to resolve disputes and take everyone along.

It is not clear how the truce in Delhi will work out in Jaipur. Mr Pilot returned to Jaipur to a cold reception from his former boss. Mr Gehlot flew to Jaisalmer in the morning and decided to spend the night there, avoiding any contact with his sacked deputy.

Mr Pilot, 42, who revolted against the Chief Minister after being summoned in allegations of bribing Congress MLAs to defect, dropped his rebellion after meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra yesterday.

Here are the Updates on Rajasthan Political Crisis: