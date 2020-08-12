'Natural For MLAs To Be Upset': Ashok Gehlot As Team Pilot Returns

Two days after the Congress declared an end to its Rajasthan rebel crisis with a meeting between Sachin Pilot and the Gandhis, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made it clear that it is far from over.

Ashok Gehlot, who met with Congress MLAs staying at a hotel in Jaisalmer last evening, said they were "upset" after the truce and it was "natural".

"It is natural for the MLAs to be upset. The manner in which this episode occurred and the way in which they stayed for a month, it was natural. I've explained to them that sometimes we need to be tolerant if we have to serve the nation, state, people and save the democracy," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Sachin Pilot dropped his month-long revolt after meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday. Yesterday, as he returned to Jaipur for the first time since his rebellion, Ashok Gehlot made it a point to be away, in Jaisalmer.

The two have yet to meet and are unlikely to even see each other before the special session of the Rajasthan assembly on Friday, say sources.

Some 100 Congress MLAs who stayed by Mr Gehlot's side throughout the crisis were vocal about their resentment at the way Mr Pilot and 18 more rebels had been allowed a homecoming without reparation.