Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: Rajasthan Assembly Session Today; Ashok Gehlot To Call For Trust Vote

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is expected to go for a trust vote to prove its majority in the Rajasthan Assembly today. The Congress announced the decision soon after the BJP, in a surprise move, said that it will a no-confidence motion against the Congress government in the special assembly session.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had planned a trust vote for days, even when he was reduced to a wafer-thin majority of 102 following revolt of Sachin Pilot. Winning the vote will give him a six-month reprieve.

The BJP has 72 MLAs and the support of three more. Six MLAs who shifted from Mayawati's party to the Congress have been asked by the former party to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government.

But the numbers are hardly enough to challenge Mr Gehlot, who enjoys the support of 125 MLAs with the return of Sachin Pilot.

Sources say the BJP's move is more of a strategy to force a discussion in the assembly to corner the Gehlot government on various issues.

Till now, the BJP had always distanced itself from the Congress crisis and had denied that it would move a no-confidence motion against the state government.

Aug 14, 2020 10:24 (IST) Mayawati's Party Asks MLAs Who Merged With Congress To Vote Against It



Aug 14, 2020 10:24 (IST) Mayawati's Party Asks MLAs Who Merged With Congress To Vote Against It

Six MLAs who shifted from Mayawati's party to the Congress in Rajasthan have been asked by the former party to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government during the trust vote, which, sources said, is likely to be held today. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday issued a whip to the party leaders, warning them that they will face action if they defy the order.

