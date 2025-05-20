'Looting Bride' Married 25 Men. Then Cops Came Up With A Fake Groom

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Anuradha Paswan, dubbed the "looting bride," was arrested for deceiving 25 grooms by faking marriages and stealing valuables. She was caught by police through a ruse involving a fake marriage, leading to her capture in Bhopal.

Anuradha Paswan, known as 'looting bride' or 'looteri Dulhan', has been arrested for cheating 25 innocent grooms and fleeing with jewellery and cash worth lakhs. She would pick a new name, a new city, and a new identity to trick men into fake marriages, play the ideal bride and perfect daughter-in-law game before running away with jewellery and cash. Sawai Madhopur Police played an uno reverse card on Ms Paswan and tricked her into a fake marriage, leading to her arrest.

The Pretty-Poor Bride Next Door

She is alone. She is poor. She is helpless. She has an unemployed brother. She wants to get married, but financial constraints prevent her from starting a new chapter in her life. She is Anuradha Paswan, 32, pretending to be the pretty-poor bride next door.

But she is the leader of a fake marriage gang, known for cheating people of their trust and money. Ms Paswan's gang members take her pictures and profile to prospective grooms, pitching for an ideal match. The matchmaker, originally a gang member, charges Rs 2 lakh for setting up the match.

Once the deal is sealed, a marriage consent letter is prepared. The couple takes vows in a temple or at home, as per the rituals. And then begins the play.

Ms Paswan acts all cute and naive with the groom and her in-laws. To win their trust, she establishes a bond with every family member.

Within days, she executes the final act of her plan - to intoxicate food and run away with jewellery, cash, and other valuables.

Vishnu Sharma, One Of 25 Victims, Had Taken Loan For Marriage

On April 20, Vishnu Sharma, a resident of Sawai Madhopur, married Ms Paswan from Madhya Pradesh. The marriage took place as per the Hindu rituals, in the presence of friends and family. The marriage was arranged through broker Pappu Meena, for which Vishnu paid him two lakh rupees.

Within two weeks of the marriage, Ms Paswan fled with jewellery worth Rs 1.25 lakh, Rs 30,000 cash and a mobile phone costing Rs 30,000.

"I run a handcart and got married by taking a loan. I had also borrowed a mobile, she took that too. I never sensed that she would cheat me," said Mr Sharma.

Recounting the night Ms Paswan left his house, Mr Sharma said, he returned from work late at night and slept soon after dinner.

"I usually don't sleep much, but that night I slept like a baby, as if someone gave me a sleeping pill," he said.

Mr Sharma's mother is also in shock.

After this, the Sharma family lodged a police complaint.

Rajasthan Police's Uno-Reverse

Based on the information shared by Vishnu, the Sawai Madhopur police laid a trap for Ms Paswan. A constable acted as a potential groom, also a customer for the agent, who showed pictures of several women.

"Upon investigation, all documents and marriage agreements were found to be fake. From our team, we prepared a constable as a groom and tricked the woman into marriage," said a police official.

Ms Paswan was arrested in Bhopal.