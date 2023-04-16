Rajasthan Police Will Not Bow Down, Says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The police have performed their duty with impartiality and sensitivity, Ashok Gehlot said. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the police's "will not bow down" approach over the last month had led to a 10 per cent reduction in crime.

Mr Gehlot made the remark after inspecting the parade on Rajasthan Police Foundation Day at Rajasthan Police Academy.

"I have seen that due to the police operation being carried out for the last one-and-a-half months, goons and history-sheeters are now talking about non-violence.

"Those who used to start their day with crime earlier are roaming around with folded hands, apologising to the police and the public. I have seen this in the media," Ashok Gehlot said.

He also fired a warning at the mafia and the gangsters.

"I want to warn the mafia gangsters who are still out of jail today that either they surrender themselves to the police as soon as possible or else their condition will be the same as is happening to the rest...," the chief minister added.

According to a statement, Chief Minister Gehlot added that the Rajasthan Police's esteem is high, leading to the state being considered peaceful and safe.

The police have performed their duty with impartiality and sensitivity, according to the basic spirit of democracy, he said.

Better investigation and vigilance have brought punishment to the criminals and justice to the victims, the chief minister added.

He congratulated the personnel and officers on the police's foundation day. Mr Gehlot also saluted the personnel martyred while on duty.

Keeping in mind the goal of providing sensitive, transparent and accountable administration, the police should ensure the protection of the common people's honour, he said.

The chief minister added that due to the strong intentions and innovations of the police, the common people's confidence in them has increased. The motto of the police -- "Confidence in Common People, Fear in Criminals" -- seems to be coming true, he said.

Ashok Gehlot added that important decisions have been taken by the state government to strengthen, modernise and increase the police's efficiency.

In the last one month, the way the police conducted operations to nab criminals, crimes have decreased by 10 per cent, he said.

The state government will not tolerate anti-social elements, Mr Gehlot said, and expressed confidence that the Rajasthan Police will maintain its identity as the best force in the country.

Earlier, the chief minister paid tribute to the martyred personnel by offering flowers at the Police Martyrs' Memorial.

Director-General of Police Umesh Mishra said the personnel are always committed to protecting and serving the common man.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratapsingh Khachariyawas, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar alongside senior police officials and personnel were present at the programme.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)