Rajasthan Police Action Inside Gurdwara Hurt Sentiments: Akal Takht Jathedar

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj has called for an impartial inquiry into the Rajasthan Police action inside Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh Ji in Sri Ganganagar and sought the immediate release of local Sikh leader Tejinderpal Singh, who was arrested in connection with the incident.

Gargaj alleged that police personnel damaged food supplies in the gurdwara's langar, vandalised property on the premises and tore posters carrying photographs of Sant Giani Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale and other Sikh figures.

Gargaj said the alleged incident had hurt the sanctity and dignity of the gurdwara and Sikh sentiments. He called the action “highly condemnable” and demanded strict action against any police officials found responsible.

He said that if the police had any issue to address, they should have followed lawful procedures while respecting Sikh religious protocol and the sanctity of the gurdwara.

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"If the police had any issue, it should have acted in accordance with Sikh religious protocol and through lawful procedures, rather than entering a Sikh religious place and carrying out such 'vandalism'," he added.

Gargaj urged the Rajasthan chief minister to order an impartial inquiry into Tejinderpal Singh's arrest as well as the circumstances surrounding the police action inside the gurdwara. He also called for action against officials found responsible for any wrongdoing.

The government should immediately release Bhai Tejinderpal Singh, Gargaj said, adding that Sikhs would not tolerate what he described as injustice against a Sikh leader.

Gargaj further said that a Sikh delegation led by Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Tek Singh had visited Sri Ganganagar and inspected the site.

According to Gargaj, the delegation found the police action to be highly objectionable and said it had violated the religious protocol of the gurdwara.

The Rajasthan Police's account of the incident was not immediately available.