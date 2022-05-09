'Will Stand With Truth': Rajasthan Minister Over Rape Case Against Son

Police should investigate honestly, said Rajasthan minister on rape casea against son.

Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi on Monday said people should refrain from speculating over the rape case lodged against his son and stressed that "police will do justice" and find out the truth.

The FIR against the state public health and engineering department minister's son Rohit Joshi was lodged in Delhi by a 23-year-old woman, who alleged that she was rape multiple times over a year.

After lodging a zero FIR, the Delhi Police said they informed about it to the Rajasthan Police, which will conduct further investigation.

The complaint also mentions that she was raped in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. However, Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Vishnoi said on Monday that they have not received any FIR from the Delhi Police yet.

Reacting to the allegations against his son, MrJoshi said, "Instead of speculation and the media trial in this case, police should be allowed to do their job. I am sure police will do justice, go deep and find out the truth." "All I want to say is that I have spent all my life with truth and justice. As media reported that an FIR has been registered, police should investigate thoroughly and honestly. Be it this episode or any other case, I will always stand with truth and justice," Mr Joshi told reporters in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP in the state alleged that the state government is trying to save the accused. "It is unfortunate that the government is trying to save the accused. It is the Congress culture, which tries to cover up such cases eventually, which is unfortunate," Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said.

State Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya defended Joshi, saying allegations and counter-allegations are part of politics. Many things are concocted and they have no basis, he said.

The case was registered on May 8 at a police station in Delhi's North District under Sections 312 (causing miscarriage), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the Delhi Police had said.

The woman has alleged that Rohit Joshi raped her several times from January 8 last year to April 17 this year, promising to marry her.

