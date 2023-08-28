On Kota Suicides, Rajasthan Minister Lists Causes Of Stress In Students

Centre should make a policy regarding coaching institutes, Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi said

Expressing concern over the increase in student suicides in Kota, a Rajasthan minister on Monday said the burden of education loans on parents is one of the causes of stress among aspirants and that the Centre must formulate a policy so that parents don't have to borrow money for education.

Two students, preparing for competitive exams in Kota, died by suicide on Sunday in a span of four hours. According to authorities, 22 students have died by suicide so far in the coaching hub this year -- the highest for any year. Last year, the figure was 15.

"The pressure of studies is there. Apart from this, several students have the burden that their parents have borrowed money for their studies. So they worry, if they fail, what will happen to their parents," Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi said.

He said the students live away from their homes and parents and this too is an additional burden on them which leads to suicides.

"The central government should make a policy regarding coaching institutes. There should be a system wherein parents do not have to take loans as it puts too much pressure on the students to succeed," he said.

"The students think, "What will happen (to my family) if I do not succeed?" as their parents have taken huge loans to educate them," he said.

Over two lakh students move to Kota annually to prepare for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges.

Earlier, the authorities in Kota asked coaching institutes to stop conducting routine tests for students preparing for the NEET and other competitive exams for the next two months in the wake of these suicides.