Rajasthan Live Updates: Rajasthan Live Updates: Rajasthan High Court To Resume Hearing On Camp Pilot Plea Today

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot claims to have support of 18 MLAs.

A team of Rajasthan Police's Special Operation Group (SOG) again went to a resort in Haryana on Sunday evening, which is apparently hosting rebel MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot, but returned empty-handed within 10 minutes as the hotel-management did not allow them to enter and asked them to come in the morning.

This was the second time in three days that the Rajasthan Police made a beeline for a resort where the MLAs are said to be staying. On Friday evening, they had to return empty-handed from the ITC Bharat Grand. Later, they said the Haryana Police did not cooperate with them.

The Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police is investigating the allegations of horse-trading to bring down the Ashok Gehlot government. The police said they had gone to get a voice sample of Bhanwar Lal Sharma on Friday. The Congress had alleged that the rebel MLA has been caught on tape discussing bribes from the BJP.

Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs supporting him have been staying at two resorts in Manesar since he openly rebelled against his party and was seen as a threat to the Ashok Gehlot government last week.

The Congress has stripped Mr Pilot of the posts he held within the party and the government, but there have been offers of rapprochement.

