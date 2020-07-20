Notice To Union Minister For Questioning In Rajasthan 'Horse-Trading' Probe

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a senior BJP leader, has denied the allegations.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been asked to appear for questioning in an investigation into allegations of a conspiracy to pull down the Rajasthan government. Mr Shekhawat, a senior BJP leader, has denied the allegations.

Last week, the Congress alleged that rebel MLAs in high-profile dissident Sachin Pilot's camp were plotting with the BJP against the Ashok Gehlot government. Two FIRs were filed soon after the Congress came out with the allegations, one referring to "Gajendra Singh".

The party released transcripts of audios that emerged online, and claimed these had voices of the Union Minister and rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, allegedly discussing bribes.

"I am ready to face any investigation. The audio doesn't have my voice. If I am called for questioning I will definitely go," said Mr Shekhawat, Union Minister for "Jal Shakti".

A businessman named Sanjay Jain, also charged in the FIR, was arrested on Friday. The BJP has denied any links to him, as claimed by the Congress.

The BJP accused the Congress of trying to malign its leaders and blaming others for its internal crisis. The party also called for a CBI inquiry, alleging that the Rajasthan Congress government was tapping phones illegally.

NDTV cannot vouch for the authenticity of the audio tapes that have been circulating online.

Mr Gehlot ordered the Rajasthan Police Special Operation Group (SOG) to investigate the tapes. The police team travelled to Manesar near Delhi to track down a rebel MLA allegedly heard in the audio tapes, but found no one at the two resorts where team Pilot has been staying.

Mr Gehlot alleges that Mr Pilot is involved in a plot to dislodge his government and that he is being actively supported by the BJP, which took power in Madhya Pradesh in March after Jyotiraditya Scindia exited the Congress, taking 22 MLAs with him and bringing down the Kamal Nath government.