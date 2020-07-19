No Entry For Rajasthan Cops At Resort Where Rebel Congress MLAs Staying?

The police are probing the allegations of horse-trading to bring down the Ashok Gehlot government

A team of Rajasthan Police went to a resort in Haryana's Manesar this evening, which is apparently hosting some of the MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot, the leader at the heart of the crisis in the Rajasthan Congress. But the gates of the Best Western Resort did not open and the police team was seen leaving after waiting for nearly 20 minutes.

This was the second time in two days that the Rajasthan Police made a beeline for a resort where the MLAs are staying. On Friday evening, they had to return empty-handed from the ITC Bharat Grand. Later, they claimed the Haryana Police did not cooperate with them.

This time, the Haryana police was present at the spot, but they did not obstruct the Rajasthan Police.

The Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police -- which is investigating the allegations of horse-trading to bring down the Ashok Gehlot government -- said they had gone to get a voice sample of Bhanwar Lal Sharma on Friday. The Congress had alleged that the rebel MLA has been heard on tape discussing bribes from the BJP.

But for more than an hour, the Haryana police were seen blocking the Rajasthan police vehicle outside the hotel. When they were finally allowed in, the Rajasthan police stayed only for a few minutes.

Mr Pilot and 18 of his MLAs have been staying at two fancy resorts in Manesar since the former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan openly rebelled against his party and became a threat to the Ashok Gehlot government last week.

The feud between Mr Pilot and his boss escalated after he was summoned for questioning by the police. Last week, Mr Gehlot has said he has evidence of Mr Pilot's involvement in the BJP conspiracy and deal making.

The Congress has stripped Mr Pilot of the posts he held within the party and the government, but there have been offers of rapprochement.

Sources said Mr Pilot has been holding out for the Chief Minister's post. He has also taken the Congress to court for its move to disqualify him and his 18 loyalist MLAs.

A disqualification is expected to bring down the majority mark in the 200-member assembly. Mr Gehlot has claimed he has the support of 19 MLAs.