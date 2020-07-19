Rajasthan Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot To Call Assembly Session Next Week, Say Sources

Ashok Gehlot on Saturday met Governor Kalraj Mishra.

In a latest development in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday met Governor Kalraj Mishra, hours after two MLAs of a regional party that withdrew support from the Congress government announced that they will back the administration.

"Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday evening met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his official residence. It was a courtesy meeting. Mr Gehlot informed the Governor about the measures taken by the state government against the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting lasted 45 minutes," the Governor's office said in a Hindi statement.

Mr Pilot and Mr Gehlot have always had differences but the matter boiled after the former deputy chief minister was served a notice to join probe linked to the alleged conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government.

Mr Pilot soon went incommunicado -the Congress had alleged - along with a number of MLAs, endangering Mr Gehlot's government. His team had later claimed he has the support of 30 MLAs - enough to topple the government.

Mr Gehlot, however, says he has 109 MLAs- much more than the majority mark. On Saturday, he said two MLAs of a regional party - BTP - that earlier withdrew support from the Congress announced that they will back the administration.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his Saturday meeting with Governor Kalraj Mishra indicated that he is likely to call an Assembly session next week, sources told NDTV.



An eight-member team, headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sharma of Criminal Investigation Department - Crime Branch, Jaipur, has been constituted to investigate the matter related to Rajasthan political crisis registered by the Special Operations Group (SOG).



On Friday, two FIRs were registered by the SOG based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress alleged, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.



Meanwhile, Sanjay Jain, who was among persons accused by Congress in alleged horse-trading in Rajasthan and linked by it to purported audio-tapes, was on Saturday sent to four-day remand of the SOG by a Jaipur court here.





Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday met Governor Kalraj Mishra, hours after two MLAs of a regional party that withdrew support from the Congress government announced that they will back the administration.



"Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday evening met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his official residence. It was a courtesy meeting. Mr Gehlot informed the Governor about the measures taken by the state government against the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting lasted 45 minutes," the Governor's office said in a Hindi statement.



Earlier, Mr Gehlot tweeted that the BTP MLAs have announced their support.



"Both MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) announced their support to the government after meeting their state executive officials and discussing with their demands," Mr Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.





