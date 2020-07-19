Rajasthan Assembly Session Likely Next Week: Sources

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to call an assembly session next week to showcase his strength in the House, sources told NDTV.

Mr Gehlot on Saturday met Governor Kalraj Mishra, hours after two MLAs of a regional party that withdrew support from the Congress government announced that they will back the administration. Though the chief minister called it courtesy meeting, sources suggest that he indicated to the Governor that he would like to call an assembly session next week.

The Congress, sources added, will take a call on the matter only after Tuesday, after the Rajasthan High Court takes a call on petition filed by Sachin Pilot camp on disqualification notice sent by the Speaker.

The rebel camp had claimed that Sachin Pilot had 30 MLAs who were willing to walk with him if needed from the government in Rajasthan - a number enough to bring down the government of Mr Gehlot. But Mr Gehlot says he has 109 MLAs loyal to him.

Sachin Pilot has been around Delhi with his rebel MLAs since the weekend. His running feud with Ashok Gehlot escalated after he was asked to answer questions on the alleged conspiracy to bring down the government in which he was number two. As he refused to return to Jaipur and skipped meetings called by the Chief Minister, he was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief. But in Delhi, the Congress leadership continues its efforts to bring him around.

Mr Pilot, after being sacked as Deputy Chief Minister and president of the Congress unit in Rajasthan, has gone to court to challenge the move to disqualify him and 18 others from the Rajasthan assembly. The Congress says they acted against the party by defying instructions to appear at two meetings this week that were chaired by Mr Gehlot.

The Congress on Friday suspended two rebel MLAs - Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh - from the party's primary membership after an audio clip surfaced on social media in which they were allegedly conspiring with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against the Ashok Gehlot government. The Union Minister had denied that the voice in the alleged clip was his and said he was ready for any probe.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary on the allegations of illegal tapping of phones, news agency ANI reported.