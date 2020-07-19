Eight-Member Team Constituted To Probe Rajasthan Horse-Trading Case

Congress has alleged about a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

An eight-member team, headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sharma of Criminal Investigation Department - Crime Branch, Jaipur, has been constituted to investigate the matter related to Rajasthan political crisis registered by the Special Operations Group (SOG).

On Friday, two FIRs were registered by the SOG based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress alleged, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Jain, who was among persons accused by Congress in alleged horse-trading in Rajasthan and linked by it to purported audio-tapes, was on Saturday sent to four-day remand of the SOG by a Jaipur court here.

According to the police, Sanjay Jain was arrested by a team of SOG under Sections 124A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani, who are also accused in the matter, refused to give their voice samples for further investigation. Gajendra Singh and Bhanwarlal Sharma were also named in the FIR.

"There were two complaints from Mahesh Joshi (Congress leader), it is with respect to the audio that went viral yesterday. We registered two FIRs under Section 124A and 120B. The veracity of clip is to be investigated," Ashoke Rathore, ADG SOG had told ANI earlier.



