Rajasthan Law Minister Uses Cuss Word In Assembly, Apologises After Uproar

The Rajasthan Assembly erupted in chaos on Monday when Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel used "unparliamentary" language in the House.

Mr Patel made the remarks during the Question Hour, which became a bone of contention when the house resumed after lunch for debate on the Governor's address.

The matter settled when Mr Patel apologised saying he did not mean to use the word.

The incident occurred during a discussion, when Minister Otaram Dewasi was replying to the question raised by Congress MLA Chetan Patel related to crop damage due to floods.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully expressed his displeasure over the minister's answer and asked counter questions, leading to an uproar.

And when Mr Jully asked the minister to give the figures of damage in Sangod of Kota, Mr Patel stood up and used an abusive word.

As soon as the House resumed after lunch, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said, "The House was in session. When the Leader of Opposition was speaking, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister objected to the Leader of Opposition. He did not only objected, but also abused. There can be nothing more unfortunate than this." He added, "What can be more shameful that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister abusing? We come here for the issues of the common people, we do not come here to be abused."

Mr Patel responded by saying he and his party always respected and honoured the members.

"We present our point effectively, we do not lack in this. There was no intention to hurt anyone's dignity," he said.

"I never had the intention to speak unparliamentary words in the House nor will I have in the future. If someone gets excited while speaking in the flow, there was no such intention. Therefore, it should be deleted and such feelings will never be there towards any member in future. I feel sorry for this," he added.

Mr Dotasra reacted saying, "If it came in the record, then an apology should be made. Our Dhariwal ji had apologised, I had apologised on his behalf, you are the Law Minister."

Mr Patel said, "I have not said this and if I have said it, then I feel sorry. We do not remain adamant like you. We respect everyone."

Later, Speaker Vasudev Devnani directed the members to maintain decorum of the House.

"If something goes wrong, we should immediately take action against it. If something happens then I think there is no harm in apologising," he said.

The House proceeded for debate on the Governor's address and adjourned till Wednesday.

