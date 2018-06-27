Don't Wear Jeans, T-Shirts To Work: Rajasthan Labour Department's Diktat

Rajasthan labour department has deemed jeans and t-shirts as going against the "dignity" of the office

The Rajasthan labour department has deemed jeans and t-shirts as going against the "dignity" of the office and has asked its employees to not come to office wearing them. A circular issued by the department's commissioner has urged all employees to wear "decent clothes" like pants and shirts during office hours to maintain the "dignity" of the department, according to a Press Trust of India report.

"It is often seen that some officers/employees come to work in jeans, T-shirts and other indecent dresses which is disrespectful and against the dignity of the office. Therefore, it is expected of all the officers and employees that they, while maintaining the dignity of the department, come to office in decent clothes like pants and shirt," the circular read.

The circular received backlash on many quarters, with a state employees' federation saying that they would oppose the circular.

"How jeans and T-shirt can be an indecent or ungracious outfit? There are no such service rules in the state, and we will oppose the circular in a democratic manner," said Gajendra Singh, the All Rajasthan Employees Federation (United), according to PTI.

Justifying the circular, labour commissioner Giriraj Singh Kushwaha claimed to have issued such directions in the past, adding that "it is about maintaining office decorum".

A similar order was issued to implement a dress code for women students in Rajasthan's colleges. According to a letter by the Commissionerate of College Education in March to all state-run colleges, women students would have to show up in salwar-kameez complete with a dupatta or saris and do away with skinny jeans and crop tops.

After heavy criticism was levelled on the Rajasthan government for issuing such an order, Rajasthan Chief Minister revoked the order after a few days.

"It has been brought to my attention that many students are not happy with this decision. I have therefore asked that uniforms be made voluntary rather than compulsory," Ms Raje said on Twitter.

"We are here to provide our girls with whatever they require to excel in their education," she added.

Rajasthan's education department had come under fire in November last year as well, after its monthly magazine had carried 14 "simple suggestions" for women to stay healthy.

The "suggestions" included making lassi, butter and to "laugh for 10 to 15 minutes a day" if they wanted to stay fit.

(With Inputs From PTI)