Rajasthan Live Updates: Sachin Pilot And 8 MLAs Reach Delhi

Ashok Gehlot said yesterday that the BJP was offering MLAs up to Rs 15 crore. (File)

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the BJP is trying to grab power in the state by bribing MLAs, the state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot reached Delhi with at least eight of his loyalist MLAs and is expected to talk to the party leadership about the developing crisis in government.

Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been briefed about the situation, sources said. "Sonia Gandhi will take a call on the matter and all must work together whatever the differences," the leader said.

Ashok Gehlot said yesterday that the BJP, which is the main opposition in the state, was offering MLAs up to Rs 15 crore or "favours" to switch allegiances and help topple his government.

Here are the LIVE updates on Rajasthan government crisis:

Jul 12, 2020 12:07 (IST) "We are confident we won't allow a Madhya Pradesh situation to take place again," a senior leader in the party said. "There is an attempt being made to break our government. A lot of money is being given and promised by the Centre and the BJP," sources said.