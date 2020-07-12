'We're True Congress Soldiers': U-Turn By MLA Close To Sachin Pilot

The Rajasthan Congress today claimed they stand together behind Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, denying the daylong crisis in the party seen to have been triggered by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who is camping in Delhi. "The Congress stands united," said the party at a press conference where Rohit Bohra -- one of the three MLAs who had visited Delhi yesterday and is seen as part of the Sachin Pilot camp -- also appeared.

Mr Bohra insisted that his visit to Delhi was "personal" and it was here that he met with the other two MLAs, who also had their own errands to run.