FIR Against BJP Minister In Rajasthan For Seeking 'Hindu Votes'

Dhan Singh Rawat is Minister of State for rural development in Rajasthan.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Minister of State for Rural Development Dhan Singh Rawat for allegedly seeking votes in the name of religion and violating the model code of conduct in the poll-bound Rajasthan.

Mr Rawat, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader while addressing a rally in the state on October 26, said, "In Rajasthan, all Hindus should vote for the BJP. If Muslims can vote for the Congress, all Hindus should do so for the BJP, and help the party win with a huge majority".

The assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on December 7 and counting will take place on December 11.

State Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that the BJP has never sought votes on the basis of religion. "A vote has no religion. Everyone votes for a person who works for the development of the country. Our party has never sought votes on the basis of religion," Mr Kataria said on Sunday in Jaipur.