Rajasthan Woman Commits Suicide In Kota, Had Complained Of Torture By Husband Punam Soni, a mother of two children, was found hanging from a ceiling fan last night by her partner, Badrinath, at their rented house in Kota, around 250km from Jaipur. No suicide note was recovered, a police official said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Punam Soni's brother told the police she had complained to her mother of harassment (Representational) Kota: A 22-year-old woman, who had separated from her husband and children, and was living with another man, has apparently committed suicide in Rajasthan's Kota district, the police said today. Punam Soni, a mother of two children, was found hanging from a ceiling fan last night by her partner, Badrinath, at their rented house in Kota, around 250km from Jaipur. No suicide note was recovered, a police official said.



The woman was rushed to a local hospital by Badrinath and upon realising that she had not survived, he allegedly fled the scene, said RK Puram police station sub-inspector Pratap Rao.



Ms Soni's brother told the police that she had complained to her mother of harassment and torture by Badrinath, the sub-inspector said.



The accused has been booked based on the brother's complaint on the charge of abatement to suicide, Mr Rao said.



Ms Soni had abandoned her husband and two kids in Uttar Pradesh and returned to his brother's house in Vigyan Nagar area here two years ago. About one-and-a-half year back, she moved in with Badrinath, Mr Rao added.



A 22-year-old woman, who had separated from her husband and children, and was living with another man, has apparently committed suicide in Rajasthan's Kota district, the police said today. Punam Soni, a mother of two children, was found hanging from a ceiling fan last night by her partner, Badrinath, at their rented house in Kota, around 250km from Jaipur. No suicide note was recovered, a police official said.The woman was rushed to a local hospital by Badrinath and upon realising that she had not survived, he allegedly fled the scene, said RK Puram police station sub-inspector Pratap Rao.Ms Soni's brother told the police that she had complained to her mother of harassment and torture by Badrinath, the sub-inspector said. The accused has been booked based on the brother's complaint on the charge of abatement to suicide, Mr Rao said.Ms Soni had abandoned her husband and two kids in Uttar Pradesh and returned to his brother's house in Vigyan Nagar area here two years ago. About one-and-a-half year back, she moved in with Badrinath, Mr Rao added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter