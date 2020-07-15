Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: Sachin Pilot Reiterates He Is Not Joining BJP, Cancels Press Conference

"I would like to make it clear that I have no plans to join the BJP," says Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion has pushed the Congress government in Rajasthan to the brink, said today that he is not joining the BJP and is still a Congress man. "I am not joining the BJP. I would like to make it clear that I have no plans to join the BJP. Attempts to link me to the BJP are to malign me in the eyes of the Congress high-command," Sachin Pilot told NDTV, pointing out that he had worked hard to defeat the BJP.

Sachin Pilot has cancelled a press conference he was to address today. This morning, the Congress initiated moves to disqualify Sachin Pilot and other dissident Rajasthan MLAs for anti-party activities. Nineteen rebels have been issued notice by the assembly Speaker.

Here are the live updates on political developments in Rajasthan:

Jul 15, 2020 10:12 (IST) Congress leader Sanjay Jha says his loyalty is to the ideology of the party and not to any individual or family. My loyalty is to the Congress ideology. My fidelity is not to any individual or family.



I remain a Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist ( a vanishing breed within Congress). I will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of my party.



The battle has just begun. - Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 15, 2020 Congress leader Sanjay Jha says his loyalty is to the ideology of the party and not to any individual or family.

Jul 15, 2020 08:54 (IST) Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is expected to address a press briefing today.

Jul 15, 2020 08:53 (IST) Disqualification Notice To Sachin Pilot, Other Rebel Congress MLAs



The Congress today initiated moves to disqualify Sachin Pilot and other dissident Rajasthan MLAs for anti-party activities. Nineteen rebels have been issued notice by the assembly Speaker and asked to respond by Friday. The move is likely to give the Congress government in Rajasthan an advantage by bringing the majority-mark down in a floor test. Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion has pushed the Congress government to the edge, is likely to address the media later today.



Jul 15, 2020 08:44 (IST) Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot makes changes to his Twitter profile, identifies himself as MLA from Tonk Assembly and Former Minister of IT, Telecom and Corporate Affairs.



Jul 15, 2020 08:20 (IST) Vasundhara Raje To Attend Key BJP Meet Today Amid Congress Crisis



Vasundhara Raje -- the tallest leader of the BJP in Rajasthan -- is expected to make a late entry into the four-day-old political battleground tomorrow. The former Chief Minister -- believed to be out of Jaipur for the last three days -- is expected to attend a crucial strategy session of the BJP tomorrow, sources told NDTV. Read Here