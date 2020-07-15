"Handsome" And "Good English": Ashok Gehlot Meant To Diss Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Crisis: Ashok Gehlot claims he has the support of 106 MLAs.

Good English and handsome looks "isn't everything," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sneered as it appeared today that a massive threat to his government from Sachin Pilot had been neutralized for now. Ashok Gehlot, claiming enough support to stay in power, took multiple swipes at his former deputy and challenger-in-chief.

"Speaking good English, giving good quotes and being handsome isn't everything. What is in your heart for the country, your ideology, policies and commitment, everything is important," Mr Gehlot, 69, delivering the verbal equivalent of "game, set and match".

"A knife made of gold is not for use on a plate for eating. Do you get my drift?"

Taking no names, the Chief Minister also aimed barbs at what he called "the new generation" who hadn't gone through what he had in his long years in politics.

"I have been in politics for 40 years, we love the new generation, the future will be theirs. This new generation, they have become central ministers, state presidents if they had gone through what we did in our time, they would have understood," said the Chief Minister.

Mr Gehlot's camp claimed victory after months of fire-fighting and bickering between the Congress top two in Rajasthan. Over the past few months, the Chief Minister had repeatedly alleged attempts to buy Congress MLAs for a BJP coup in his state. The kicker in the unending rivalry came on Friday when Sachin Pilot was asked to answer questions in an investigation ordered by Mr Gehlot into these allegations. Mr Pilot then rushed to Delhi with MLAs supporting him.

"Horse trading was being done in Jaipur, we have the proof. We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days, if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then," Mr Gehlot said today, insinuating that the rebel MLAs with Mr Pilot had been offered inducements by the BJP.

Mr Gehlot says he has the support of 106 MLAs, enough in the 200-member assembly to retain power.

Earlier today, Sachin Pilot re-emphasized that he was not going to the BJP and remained a Congress man.

"I am not joining the BJP. I would like to make it clear that I have no plans to join the BJP. The BJP link is an attempt to malign me in the eyes of the Gandhis," Mr Pilot told NDTV.

The rebel squad camping with him in Delhi was seen to have been weakened significantly after differences reportedly emerged over whether to break ranks with the Congress. Sources said a few of the Congress legislators were reluctant to make the switch to the BJP.