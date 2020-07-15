Congress Moves To Disqualify Sachin Pilot, Other Rebels: 10 Points

The notice to Sachin Pilot and other rebel MLAs asks them why they should not be disqualified for anti-party activities and for skipping two meetings of Congress legislators.

Sachin Pilot was on Tuesday sacked as Deputy Chief Minister and removed as state Congress chief. Two more ministers who have joined him in his revolt were also dropped.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to rework his cabinet today to fill the vacancies and possibly accommodate more to keep his flock together.

"The truth can be harassed but not defeated," Sachin Pilot reacted in a tweet. Later, he posted another tweet thanking his supporters. The Congress has 100 MLAs, the half-way mark in the 200-member assembly.

Mr Gehlot has sequestered Congress MLAs at a resort where they were taken straight from a show of strength at the Chief Minister's home on Monday. Every Congress MLA has a police escort now.

Before Sachin Pilot's rebellion, the Congress had 107 MLAs besides the support of 13 independents and five members from smaller parties. That number has now come down to 90 Congress MLAs, seven independent members and three from smaller parties - 100. Sachin Pilot has at least 20 MLAs on his side - 17 Congress and three independent legislators.

One ally, Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), which has two MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly, withdrew support from the government. One of its MLAs, Rajkumar Roat, posted a video alleging that the police had stopped him from leaving Jaipur and had taken his car keys in a "hostage-like" situation.

The BJP, which had kept a cautious eye on the Congress crisis till now, is finally making more proactive moves. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is expected to attend a meeting today, which signals that the BJP is ready to enter the arena. The BJP, which has 73 MLAs, needs the support of another 35 to take power in Rajasthan.

Bruised by Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit three months ago, which contributed to the Congress collapse in Madhya Pradesh, the party made several attempt to reach out to Sachin Pilot and many leaders said how things went down was "sad".