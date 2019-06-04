Milkman's Daughter Tops Rajasthan's Class 10 Board Exams

Rajasthan Exam Results: Sheela says she wants to study medicine, become a neurosurgeon (Representational)

Sheela Jat, a milkman's daughter from Rajasthan capital Jaipur, topped the state board's Class 10 exams by securing 595 marks out of 600 or 99.17 per cent, as per the results declared on Monday.

Sheela secured 100 each in Mathematics and Science, 99 each in English, Hindi and Social Science and 98 in Sanskrit.

She is from a poor background and her parents are illiterate. Her father Mohanlal Jat owns four buffaloes and sells milk. Her mother is a housewife.

There is no smart phone in her house and hence, she is unaware of any social media handles readily used by students these days.

Sheela says she wants to study medicine and become a neurosurgeon.

"I want to pursue my career in medicine and become a neurosurgeon so that I can treat patients suffering from brain cancer," she says.

She also has a message for her fellow students. "One should never get disappointed with lesser marks. I have scored less in my earlier exams in school. Although I was shocked after receiving low grades, I learned from my failures to achieve this score," she added.

"My father could not study in his life... however, he motivated me to study," she said.

He also taught me how difficult life is when you are not literate, she added.