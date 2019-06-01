Rajasthan Chief Minister Rejects Resignation Of Minister Lalchand Kataria

Lalchand Kataria had offered to quit following the poor results of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

All India | | Updated: June 01, 2019 14:22 IST
Ashok Gehlot has rejected the resignation of Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria.


Jaipur: 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has rejected the resignation of Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, who had offered to quit following the poor results of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Mr Kataria met the chief minister at the latter's residence on Friday evening and reiterated his desire to resign, but Mr Gehlot rejected it, sources said.

"The CM rejected the resignation and asked him to continue and play role in delivering good governance," a CMO source said.

On Sunday last, the minister had announced his desire to resign and a purported resignation letter was circulated on social media.

However, the chief minister''s office and the Raj Bhavan had refused having received any such letter. 

