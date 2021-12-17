Wouldn't Have Become Rajasthan Chief Minister Thrice If...: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot made the comments at the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he became the chief minister for the third time in a row because of the "love and trust" of the people of the state. Mr Gehlot added that he could not have been the Chief Minister on the basis of the caste.

Mr Gehlot was speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur.

"I became the chief minister for 3rd time. I could not have become the CM on the basis of caste. I am the only MLA from my caste," Mr Gehlot said.

He added, "If people of '36 qaum' did not love me and people of the state did not trust me, I wouldn't have been in a position to stand in front of you and say this."