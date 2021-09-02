Need To Follow Covid Rules In Schools, Colleges: Rajasthan Chief Minister

"If SOP and corona protocol are not followed, then there is a risk of infection," Ashok Gehlot said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday stressed on ensuring strict adherence of the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to the pandemic in educational institutions.

If the SOP and protocol were not followed then there would be a danger of infection among youths, he said.

Studies in schools for Classes 9 to 12 resumed on Wednesday. Government and private schools have opened after more than four months for these classes.

"Educational institutions have opened in the state. The education of children has affected due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time. It is the responsibility of everyone to strictly follow the SOPs issued for the operation of educational institutions," Mr Gehlot tweeted.

He further said, "If SOP and corona protocol are not followed, then there is a risk of infection. So along with studies, take proper care of health and ensure strict adherence to protocol and SOP. Best wishes to all the students and teachers!"

As per the guidelines issued by the Education Department, 50 per cent students are allowed at a time and all arrangements are to be made as per the Covid protocol.