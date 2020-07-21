CBI Questions Ashok Gehlot's Aide Over Cop Suicide Amid Political Crisis

The CBI questioning comes at a time when Ashok Gehlot's government faces a political storm.

The CBI today questioned the Officer on Special Duty to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in connection with the death allegedly by suicide of a police officer in May. Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, who was questioned yesterday by the agency in connection with the case, too has been called for another round of questioning later today.

The CBI questioning comes at a time when Ashok Gehlot's government faces a political storm after Sachin Pilot's rebellion and his subsequent sacking as Deputy Chief Minister and the chief of the Congress unit of Rajasthan.

Deva Ram Saini, the Officer on Special Duty to the Rajasthan Chief Minister, was called to the probe agency's office in Jaipur. A team of special crime unit of the CBI from Delhi is in Jaipur to record statements as part of investigation into the police officer's death.

Police officer Vishnudutt Vishno was found dead at his official residence in Churu district on May 23. The Rajashtan government had transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month.

The police officer's brother had reportedly filed a complaint with the Rajasthan police alleging he was under pressure which led him to take this drastic step.

The BJP and Mayawati's BSP, which are in opposition in Rajasthan, have alleged that the officer was being pressured by Krishna Poonia, a charge that she has denied.

Krishna Poonia was questioned by the probe agency yesterday for nearly three hours, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

Ms Poonia, who represented India at the Olympics in 2013 and entered politics in the same year, is part of Team Gehlot that is camping in a hotel in Jaipur, where the Chief Minister is guarding his flock.

