Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: Date, Schedule, Polling, Heavyweights, All You Need To Know

Rjasthan elctions: Vasundhara Raje is a 5-time parliamentarian and legislator since 2003 from Jhalwar.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 will be held on December 7. The voting in 199 constituencies will begin at 8 AM and continue till 5 PM. The BJP and the Congress are the main contenders in the Rajasthan assembly election 2018. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also contesting the Rajasthan polls. Polling will take place on 51,965 polling stations.

A total of 2, 274 candidates will be fighting the elections this year. Here's a look at the prominent candidates:

Prominent candidates in Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018:

From Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), State Rural Development Minister Rajendra Rathore from Churu, State Party President and Mayor of Jaipur Ashok Parnami from Adarsh Nagar, State Women and Child Welfare Minister Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South, State Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria from Udaipur, and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan are the prominent candidates.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party's 5-time MP and 2-time MLA Lakshman Singh Chaudhary is contesting from Ramgarh.

Heavyweight candidates from Congress include State Chief Opposition Leader and famous Jat leader Rameshwar Lal Dudi from Nokha, State Party Chief Sachin Pilot from Tonk, Former Chief Minister and State General Secretary of AICC Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpur, Senior Congress Leader and former Revenue Minister Hemaram Choudhary from Gudha Malani, State Vice President and former Cabinet Minister Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya from Bagidora, Former State Home Minister Shanti Dhariwal from Kota and Son of Jaswant Singh and former MP Manvendra Singh from Jhalrapatan.

Counting of votes in Rajasthan:

The votes will be counted on December 11 along with Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.