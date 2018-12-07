Telangana Assembly Elections Live Updates: Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao Casts Vote In Siddipet

New Delhi:
Telangana Elections 2018: Over 2.8 crore people are expected to cast their vote today. (Representational)
Assembly elections for 119 seats of Telangana will be held today. The elections will decide the political fortunes of 1,821 candidates in the first full-fledged election in India''s youngest state.
Over 2.8 crore people are expected to cast their vote in Telangana which will elect a new Assembly on Friday.
Election commission has made elaborate arrangements for a smooth conduct of the polling process in 32,815 polling stations. A total of 280,747,22 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. They include 1,41,56,182 men and 1,39,05,811 women. The electorate also include 10,038 service voters and 249 overseas Indian electors.
For the first time, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) were being installed across the state. After a voter casts his vote on EVM, VVPAT attached to the machine will display for seven seconds the choice made by the voter.
The elections are expected to be a direct contest between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Congress-led People''s Front. The opposition alliance also includes Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS).
Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in 106 constituencies while in 13 constituencies, affected by Maoist violence, polling will conclude at 4 p.m.
Here are the LIVE updates on Telangana elections:
State Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao casts his vote in Siddipet constituency. Mr Rao is the nephew of TRS founder and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Siddipet constituency is a TRS stronghold. Mr Rao has won from this seat in five consecutive Assembly elections including those held in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh.
BJP President Amit Shah has appealed to voters in Telangana to exercise their franchise. BJP fought the 2014 Assembly polls in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), winning five seats. This time, it is going it alone.
33,000 polling stations have been set up across 31 districts
Over 1.6 lakh election officials have been deployed in the state to ensure that no difficulties are experienced when an expected 2.8 crore people arrive to vote between 7 am and 5 pm. The Election Commission has set up 33,000 polling stations across 31 districts of the state.
A total of 1,821 candidates, including 135 women, are in the fray. The results will be declared on December 11, along with that of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.
Telangana assembly was dissolved in September
The Telangana legislative assembly was dissolved in September - eight months before the expiry of its term.
The previous assembly elections were held soon after Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014. Back then, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had led his party to a decisive victory -- winning 63 seats out of 119 with a vote share of 34 per cent. In the years that followed, the regional party managed to lure legislators from opposition ranks until its seat share rose to a formidable 90.
Mr Rao hopes to achieve similar success this time. It is believed that his decision to dissolve the assembly early was aimed at taking up the electoral challenge while he still holds the people's favour.
While KCR's party won 63 seats last time against the 21 seats of Congress and 15 of Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, data from the last election shows a 2 per cent vote swing may change the outcome of the election. Mr Rao had a good equation with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which won 7 seats in the last election.
Election commission has made elaborate arrangements for a smooth conduct of the polling process in 32,815 polling stations.
