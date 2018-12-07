Telangana Assembly Elections Live Updates: Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao Casts Vote In Siddipet

Telangana Elections 2018: Over 2.8 crore people are expected to cast their vote today. (Representational)

Assembly elections for 119 seats of Telangana will be held today. The elections will decide the political fortunes of 1,821 candidates in the first full-fledged election in India''s youngest state.

Over 2.8 crore people are expected to cast their vote in Telangana which will elect a new Assembly on Friday.

Election commission has made elaborate arrangements for a smooth conduct of the polling process in 32,815 polling stations. A total of 280,747,22 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. They include 1,41,56,182 men and 1,39,05,811 women. The electorate also include 10,038 service voters and 249 overseas Indian electors.

For the first time, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) were being installed across the state. After a voter casts his vote on EVM, VVPAT attached to the machine will display for seven seconds the choice made by the voter.

The elections are expected to be a direct contest between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Congress-led People''s Front. The opposition alliance also includes Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS).

Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in 106 constituencies while in 13 constituencies, affected by Maoist violence, polling will conclude at 4 p.m.

Here are the LIVE updates on Telangana elections:

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.