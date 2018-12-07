'Mysterious': Shuttler Jwala Gutta's Name Missing From Voters' List

Telangana Election: Jwala Gutta said she was surprised to see her "name disappear" from the list.

Badminton player Jwala Gutta said that she failed to cast vote in the ongoing assembly election as her name was missing from the voters list.

In a series of tweets, the shuttler wrote she was surprised to see her "name disappear" from the list.

Surprised to see my name disappear from the voting list after checking online!! #whereismyvote - Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 7, 2018

How's the election fair...when names r mysteriously disappearing from the list!! 😡🤬 - Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 7, 2018

Ms Gutta said her name was available in the list put online, but she could not find it when she went to cast vote in the morning. Speaking to news agency ANI, she said: "I checked my name on online 2-3 weeks ago and my name was there. Me and my mother's name were there and my dad's and my sister's name was missing. But I thought when my name is there so I should go and cast my vote. When I went I saw that my name was also missing. Inside there were few volunteers who had the list and outside there were agents and they couldn't find my name".

Ms Datta also shared tweets by several voters who also encountered similar problem.

Many such incidents all over the state @Guttajwala thanks for raising it,both my parents names were not in d list they were in same town n same house for 36 years n who s responsible for their names not being in d list 🤔 #unfairtelanganaelections#TelanganaElections2018https://t.co/hPTGRZKjtd — Harsha (@tatinenis) December 7, 2018

My family votes were also not in the list. We are residents of Hyderabad since 30 years. #UnfairTelanganaElections#Unfairelections — Vijeeth Michael😎 (@VijeethMichael1) December 7, 2018

The voting in Telangana is underway in a three-way battle between the Congress-led alliance (consisting of TDP, TJS and CPI), the BJP and the TRS.

The assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but were advanced after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the assembly on September 6.

For the first time, the Election Commission is using Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in Telangana.

