Campaigning Ends As Rajasthan Prepares For Assembly Polls On Friday

A high-decibel campaign that witnessed hundreds of election rallies and road shows across Rajasthan ended Wednesday evening, ahead of assembly elections on December 7.

As many as 2,274 candidates are contesting from 199 constituencies in the state. Election in Alwar' Ramgarh constituency has been postponed after the death of the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate.

"Election campaign ended at 5 pm today. Polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm on December 7 in 199 constituencies," Rajasthan's chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said. He said elaborate security arrangements have been made for free and fair polls.

There are 4.7 crore registered voters in Rajasthan. In the BJP ruled state, the election campaign initially focused on farmers' issues and corruption. Issues related to Hindutva were also raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi sparring over 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans..

PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and several other Union ministers campaigned in the state, which the BJP is fighting to retain. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also crisscrossed the state, travelling by road and by air and addressing at least five meetings a day.

From Congress, Rahul Gandhi, party's state unit chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot in campaigned in Rajasthan. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also campaigned in the state. The contest is mainly between the BJP and the Congress candidates in about 130 seats. About 50 other seats will see contests in which rebel candidates from both major parties are in the fray, refusing to step down in favour of the official nominees. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.