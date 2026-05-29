Ex-Rajasthan Village Head Living With 2 Wives Murdered. 1st Wife, Children Arrested

A former sarpanch, his mother, second wife and niece were allegedly killed and their bodies burnt in a vehicle in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, with investigators alleging that his first wife and their two children carried out the attack amid prolonged domestic disputes.

The incident took place in Shrirampura village, around 60 kilometres from Ajmer city, where a Mahindra Scorpio was found ablaze on a highway about 500 metres from the victims' home. While the case initially appeared to be an accidental fire, investigators soon uncovered a murder plot.

The victims have been identified as Ram Singh Choudhary, a former sarpanch, his mother Poosi Devi, his second wife Suryagyan Devi, and his niece Mahima Chaudhary. Three charred bodies were found inside the vehicle, while Suryagyan's body was discovered in a nearby field with her throat slit and blood scattered around.

Police said Ram Singh's first wife Sunita, their daughter Sarita, and their minor son have been detained in connection with the killings.

Domestic Dispute At Centre

According to police, Ram Singh lived with both his wives in the same house, which frequently led to conflicts. He had married Sunita in 2005 and had two children with her. In 2019, he married Suryagyan against Sunita's wishes. Suryagyan was a sitting district council member and was pursuing a law degree.

Superintendent of Police Harsh Vardhan Agarwala said the case initially appeared to be a fire incident, but early findings suggested otherwise. When police first reached the house, Sunita claimed that Ram Singh had taken his ailing mother to a hospital.

Minor Son's Confession

Under sustained questioning, the minor son allegedly confessed to the crime and detailed the sequence of events.

He told police that his father would frequently assault his mother, sister and him under the influence of alcohol. According to him, his mother was made to do all household chores and was not allowed to step outside, leading to prolonged harassment within the family. The boy said this abuse led him to develop deep resentment towards his father, and that he had often told his mother he would kill him one day.

Investigations revealed that the boy had pre-planned the murder and had ordered a knife online.

On May 27, a heated argument broke out between Ram Singh and Sunita, during which the son allegedly threatened to kill his father. Later that night, he attacked Ram Singh while he was asleep and slit his throat. Suryagyan, who was sleeping nearby, woke up and saw the accused. Fearing exposure, the boy allegedly killed her as well.

Hearing the commotion, Poosi Devi and Mahima, who were sleeping nearby, rushed to the spot. Police said the minor, along with his mother and sister, then attacked both women with sharp and heavy weapons, killing them to eliminate witnesses.

Attempt To Destroy Evidence

After the murders, the accused allegedly took diesel from a tractor parked nearby, dragged the bodies, and loaded them into the Scorpio. The vehicle was driven to a spot about 500 metres away from the house and set on fire.

Forensic teams later found that the rear seats of the vehicle had been folded, suggesting the victims were already dead before being placed inside.

During the investigation, police found faint bloodstains on the walls and floor of the house. Two blood-stained bricks and a matchbox with suspected blood traces were also recovered. Attempts to wash away evidence using water and chemicals were detected.

Based on technical evidence, including mobile tower data and forensic clues, police detained Sunita, her daughter, and her minor son.

The boy also told investigators that he had previously tried to kill his father multiple times, by poisoning his food and by attempting to push him off a hill in a mining area, but failed.

Finally, after procuring a knife online, he carried out the killings. The minor has been taken into custody, while police are continuing to question his mother and sister to gather further evidence and probe the possibility of other accomplices.

(With inputs from Pawan Ataria)