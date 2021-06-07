2 Dead As Ambulance Crashes Into Parked Truck In Rajasthan

The accident took place near Tankla toll plaza. (Representational)

Two passengers travelling in an ambulance died and another was injured after it rammed into a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, the police said.

The three occupants of the ambulance were returning to Gujarat after handing over a body of a labourer to Punjab from Gandhinagar, they said.

The accident took place near Tankla toll plaza, head constable Ram Ratan posted at Khivsar police station said.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Balwant (32) and Gurmeet Singh (35). The injured was referred to Jodhpur for treatment.

Mr Ratan said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Khivsar government hospital for autopsy, which will be conducted after the arrival of the family members.