Raja Raghuvanshi's Family Welcomes A Child. His Mother Says He Has "Returned"

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly murdered by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year, has welcomed a new child.

Raghuvanshi's elder brother, Sachin, has been blessed with a boy, with their mother saying that Raja has "returned".

The family also named the newborn "Raja". They said that Raja was murdered on 'Gyaras', also known as 'Ekadashi', which is the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight. Sachin's son was also born on a 'Gyaras'.

"My son has returned once again," Raja's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, said.

Due to this striking coincidence, the family views the event as a divine blessing and the return of their beloved son.

Raja Raghuvanshi's Honeymoon Murder

Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, was allegedly murdered in Meghalaya's Sohra in May last year.

Police said Raja and Sonam travelled to Shillong on May 21 before heading to Sohra.

On May 26, the couple was reported missing, prompting a massive search operation by Sohra police, the Special Operations Team, NDRF, SDRF, trekking groups and locals.

After days of intensive search, the body of Raja was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge at a place near the famous Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra.

Investigators later found that Sonam was in a relationship with another man, Raj Kushwaha.

The duo, along with three hired assailants, allegedly conspired to eliminate Raja during their honeymoon.

The killing was carried out by the three hitmen in Sonam's presence, police said.

Within a week of the probe, the five accused, including Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and his friends, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Aakash Singh Rajput and Anand Kurmi, were arrested.