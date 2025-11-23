Man With Disability Thrashed, Urinated Upon By Relatives In Madhya Pradesh

A deeply disturbing video surfaced on social media from Madhya Pradesh's Raisen showing a person with a disability being assaulted and urinated upon by his own relatives. The 37-second clip, recorded near a petrol pump, triggered outrage as bystanders continued filming the atrocity but made no attempt to intervene.

Police arrested the accused, Rajkumar Lovanshi and Govind Lovanshi, on Saturday after the video went viral.

The accused and the victim had gone together to sell paddy and were returning home after consuming alcohol. An argument then broke out between them, leading to a physical fight. The victim fell to the ground, and moments later, one of the accused climbed on top of him and urinated on his face while the other man attempted to pull him away.

Many people filmed the incident but did not intervene.

Sub-divisional police officer Sheela Surana confirmed the arrests.

"The victim is a relative of the accused. They had received money from selling paddy and consumed alcohol. A quarrel broke out, which led to this shameful act," she said.

The video reportedly surfaced online around 4 pm on Friday, following which the police took suo motu cognizance.

The incident quickly snowballed into a political flashpoint.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari launched a fierce attack on the state government, saying law and order has collapsed under the current dispensation.

"Earlier, BJP leaders used to urinate on people, and now they have instilled the same habit in everyone," Patwari alleged.

"There is no such thing as law here, no Home Ministry, no Home Minister. Police are being murdered, attacked, and trapped in corruption. Repeated incidents of urinating on people happen only in Madhya Pradesh."

He demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav clarify the responsibility and accountability of the Home Department.

The latest outrage adds to a troubling series of similar incidents reported across Madhya Pradesh in recent months. In October, a Dalit driver alleged he was kidnapped, beaten with a plastic pipe, forced to drink alcohol, and later forced to drink urine by three men.

In Katni, a Dalit man was allegedly urinated upon after he protested illegal mining activities.

In 2023, a widely shared video showed a BJP leader urinating on a tribal man, sparking nationwide outrage and political repercussions.